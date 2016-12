With running VODzilla.co taking up more and more of my time, this poor old blog keeps getting neglected - so, it's been given a fresh lick of paint and rebooted over at iFlicks.co.uk. You'll get the same film reviews, blog posts and festival coverage, but more of it and in shorter chunks. Plus, more of what I'm writing elsewhere and what I'm enjoying reading on other sites. Now Showing: The 2016 London Film Festival.